Mason Street Advisors LLC Sells 95,339 Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Mason Street Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 33.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,539 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 95,339 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 360,954 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 23,588 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,558,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 741,781 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 6,044 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 975,297 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 200,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 297.3% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 172,530 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 129,100 shares in the last quarter.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE SWN opened at $1.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.92. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $4.90.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The energy company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.07. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 29.33%. The firm had revenue of $745.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SWN has been the topic of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on Southwestern Energy from $1.80 to $1.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.15.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.