Mason Street Advisors LLC Has $458,000 Stake in Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Addus Homecare were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Addus Homecare by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Addus Homecare by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Addus Homecare in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,037,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Addus Homecare by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Addus Homecare in the 4th quarter valued at $1,595,000. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $79.16 on Tuesday. Addus Homecare Co. has a 12-month low of $43.13 and a 12-month high of $104.56. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.73.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sidoti lowered their target price on Addus Homecare from $115.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub cut Addus Homecare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Addus Homecare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Addus Homecare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Addus Homecare from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.00.

In other Addus Homecare news, insider W Bradley Bickham sold 676 shares of Addus Homecare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.94, for a total transaction of $65,531.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,635 shares in the company, valued at $2,194,236.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 990 shares of Addus Homecare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $97,208.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,098 shares in the company, valued at $4,722,742.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Addus Homecare Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

