Mason Street Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in AeroVironment by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,721 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in AeroVironment by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,364 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in AeroVironment in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in AeroVironment in the 4th quarter worth $822,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in AeroVironment by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,285 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 17,590 shares in the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AVAV opened at $57.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.87. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $72.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.56 and a quick ratio of 6.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.89, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.83.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $61.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.83 million. AeroVironment had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on AVAV. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. William Blair lowered shares of AeroVironment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AeroVironment from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AeroVironment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.80.

In other AeroVironment news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,896 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total value of $474,100.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 56,032 shares in the company, valued at $3,852,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 7,896 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.93, for a total transaction of $536,375.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 56,032 shares in the company, valued at $3,806,253.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

