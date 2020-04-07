16,659 Shares in Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. (NYSE:CCU) Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. (NYSE:CCU) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 16,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Compania Cervecerias Unidas in the 4th quarter worth $180,000. 17.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Compania Cervecerias Unidas stock opened at $14.09 on Tuesday. Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. has a 12-month low of $11.25 and a 12-month high of $29.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on CCU shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.
About Compania Cervecerias Unidas
Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company principally in Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Colombia, and Bolivia. The company operates through Chile, International Business, and Wine segments. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.
Featured Article: What is a Futures Contract?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. (NYSE:CCU).
Receive News & Ratings for Compania Cervecerias Unidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compania Cervecerias Unidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.