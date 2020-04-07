16,659 Shares in Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. (NYSE:CCU) Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. (NYSE:CCU) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 16,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Compania Cervecerias Unidas in the 4th quarter worth $180,000. 17.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compania Cervecerias Unidas stock opened at $14.09 on Tuesday. Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. has a 12-month low of $11.25 and a 12-month high of $29.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Compania Cervecerias Unidas (NYSE:CCU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. Compania Cervecerias Unidas had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $764.79 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CCU shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company principally in Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Colombia, and Bolivia. The company operates through Chile, International Business, and Wine segments. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

