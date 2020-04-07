Apache (NYSE:APA) Price Target Lowered to $6.00 at Cfra

Apache (NYSE:APA) had its price target cut by Cfra from $27.00 to $6.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Apache from to in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Apache from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays upgraded shares of Apache from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Apache from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Apache from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $37.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apache has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Get Apache alerts:

Shares of APA stock opened at $5.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Apache has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $38.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.70.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. Apache had a negative net margin of 55.42% and a positive return on equity of 0.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Apache will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.04%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Apache by 11.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,048 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,564,000 after acquiring an additional 125,520 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apache by 15.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,087 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,024,000 after acquiring an additional 43,722 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Apache in the third quarter worth approximately $1,028,000. Andra AP fonden boosted its position in shares of Apache by 3.3% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 138,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,533,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apache in the third quarter worth approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Apache Company Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

Further Reading: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Apache Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apache and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.