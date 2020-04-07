Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Stock Rating Upgraded by B. Riley

B. Riley upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. B. Riley currently has $11.00 price target on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Wedbush raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Abercrombie & Fitch has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.36.

NYSE ANF opened at $9.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $544.67 million, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.39. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $30.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 4.61% and a net margin of 1.09%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Abercrombie & Fitch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.59%.

In other news, CEO Fran Horowitz acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.46 per share, with a total value of $156,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 299,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,131,420.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders purchased 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $512,800. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,183 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,800 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 175.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,029 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 66,177 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,671 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 6,231 shares during the last quarter.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brands.

