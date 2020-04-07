Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) Receives Buy Rating from Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Apr 7th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Goldman Sachs Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LSGOF. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Land Securities Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Monday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Land Securities Group from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS LSGOF opened at $6.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.28. Land Securities Group has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $13.06.

Land Securities Group Company Profile

At Landsec, we believe great places are for people to experience and are made with the experience of great people. Across 24 million sq ft of real estate and a portfolio valued at £14.1 billion, we own and manage some of the most successful and recognisable assets in the country. In London, our portfolio totals more than £7.8 billion, and consists of 6.4 million sq ft of real estate.

Recommended Story: Percentage Decliners

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF)

Receive News & Ratings for Land Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Land Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Apache Price Target Lowered to $6.00 at Cfra
Apache Price Target Lowered to $6.00 at Cfra
Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Rating Upgraded by B. Riley
Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Rating Upgraded by B. Riley
Land Securities Group Receives Buy Rating from Goldman Sachs Group
Land Securities Group Receives Buy Rating from Goldman Sachs Group
Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Flowserve
Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Flowserve
Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Revolve Group
Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Revolve Group
Rogers Communications – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates
Rogers Communications – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report