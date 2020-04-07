Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) Receives Buy Rating from Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LSGOF. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Land Securities Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Monday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Land Securities Group from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.00.

Get Land Securities Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS LSGOF opened at $6.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.28. Land Securities Group has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $13.06.

At Landsec, we believe great places are for people to experience and are made with the experience of great people. Across 24 million sq ft of real estate and a portfolio valued at £14.1 billion, we own and manage some of the most successful and recognisable assets in the country. In London, our portfolio totals more than £7.8 billion, and consists of 6.4 million sq ft of real estate.

Recommended Story: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Land Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Land Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.