Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Flowserve (FLS)

4/1/2020 – Flowserve had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $49.00 to $31.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/26/2020 – Flowserve had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from to .

3/25/2020 – Flowserve was downgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/17/2020 – Flowserve had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $25.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/10/2020 – Flowserve was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.

3/6/2020 – Flowserve had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $39.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/19/2020 – Flowserve had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $54.00 to $51.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/19/2020 – Flowserve had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of FLS opened at $26.18 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.80 and a 200 day moving average of $44.05. Flowserve Corp has a fifty-two week low of $18.98 and a fifty-two week high of $54.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Flowserve had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Flowserve Corp will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This is a positive change from Flowserve’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Flowserve’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

In related news, Director Sujeet Chand bought 1,000 shares of Flowserve stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.57 per share, with a total value of $43,570.00. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Flowserve by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 12,116,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $603,017,000 after buying an additional 53,150 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,371,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,369,000 after purchasing an additional 68,949 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,865,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,611,000 after purchasing an additional 387,816 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,486,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,745,000 after purchasing an additional 183,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,083,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,474,000 after purchasing an additional 80,599 shares in the last quarter. 96.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

