Rogers Communications (RCI) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Rogers Communications (NYSE: RCI):
- 3/31/2020 – Rogers Communications was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $64.50 price target on the stock.
- 3/27/2020 – Rogers Communications was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.
- 3/25/2020 – Rogers Communications was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/18/2020 – Rogers Communications had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $66.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $72.00.
Shares of Rogers Communications stock opened at $43.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.20 and a 1 year high of $54.82.
Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.22. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 668 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 4,503.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. 42.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.
