Rogers Communications (RCI) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Rogers Communications (NYSE: RCI):

3/31/2020 – Rogers Communications was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $64.50 price target on the stock.

3/27/2020 – Rogers Communications was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

3/25/2020 – Rogers Communications was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Rogers Communications had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $66.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $72.00.

Shares of Rogers Communications stock opened at $43.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.20 and a 1 year high of $54.82.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.22. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.92%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 668 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 4,503.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. 42.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

