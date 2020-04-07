Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Atlassian (TEAM)

Atlassian (NASDAQ: TEAM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/2/2020 – Atlassian was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/27/2020 – Atlassian had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from $170.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/26/2020 – Atlassian was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Atlassian Corporation Plc is engaged in designing, developing, licensing and maintaining of software and the provisioning of software hosting services. The Company’s products include JIRA for team planning and project management; Confluence for team content creation and sharing; HipChat for team messaging and communications; Bitbucket for team code sharing and management and JIRA Service Desk for team services and support applications. It offers tools for software developers consists of FishEye, Bamboo and SourceTree. Atlassian Corporation Plc is headquartered in Sydney, Australia. “

3/25/2020 – Atlassian had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $175.00 to $165.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/21/2020 – Atlassian was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

2/29/2020 – Atlassian was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/25/2020 – Atlassian had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a $165.00 price target on the stock.

TEAM stock opened at $136.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of -127.91, a PEG ratio of 43.14 and a beta of 1.01. Atlassian Co. PLC has a twelve month low of $100.25 and a twelve month high of $156.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.79.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $408.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.43 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 17.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atlassian Co. PLC will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 68.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 3.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,174,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,367,000 after purchasing an additional 35,651 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 7,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 0.3% during the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 191,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,021,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 90.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

