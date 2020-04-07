Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE: BIP):

4/6/2020 – Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock.

3/24/2020 – Brookfield Infrastructure Partners was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $60.00.

3/24/2020 – Brookfield Infrastructure Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “BROOKFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS L.P. was established by Brookfield Asset Management as its primary vehicle to own and operate certain infrastructure assets on a global basis. Brookfield Infrastructure operates high quality, long-life assets that generate stable cash flows, require relatively minimal maintenance capital expenditures and, by virtue of barriers to entry and other characteristics, tend to appreciate in value over time. Its current business consists of the ownership and operation of premier electricity transmission systems and timberlands in North and South America, and it seeks acquisition opportunities in other infrastructure sectors with similar attributes. “

3/18/2020 – Brookfield Infrastructure Partners was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $57.00.

3/3/2020 – Brookfield Infrastructure Partners was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/11/2020 – Brookfield Infrastructure Partners was given a new $60.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/11/2020 – Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from $54.00 to $56.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/11/2020 – Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had its “in-line” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

2/11/2020 – Brookfield Infrastructure Partners was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $58.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/11/2020 – Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $53.00 to $57.00.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $37.47 on Tuesday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $25.77 and a 1-year high of $56.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 535.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.40.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP alerts:

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.91). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 1.43%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.538 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,071.43%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter worth about $698,000. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $2,006,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $396,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

Further Reading: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.