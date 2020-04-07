Wells Fargo & Co Lowers Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) Price Target to $21.00

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Co from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on COG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.15.

Shares of COG opened at $18.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.01 and a 200-day moving average of $16.70. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of -0.03. Cabot Oil & Gas has a one year low of $13.06 and a one year high of $27.65.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 32.96% and a return on equity of 29.82%. The business had revenue of $461.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covington Capital Management grew its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 168.3% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,945 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 4,256 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

