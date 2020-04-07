Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Lifted to “Buy” at Cfra

Cfra upgraded shares of Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Cfra currently has $31.00 target price on the social networking company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $38.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TWTR. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Twitter from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Pivotal Research reissued a buy rating and set a $44.50 price objective on shares of Twitter in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Twitter from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Guggenheim cut shares of Twitter from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Twitter from to and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.39.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR opened at $24.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.12. The stock has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.68. Twitter has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $45.85. The company has a quick ratio of 9.15, a current ratio of 9.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The social networking company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). Twitter had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 42.37%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Twitter will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total transaction of $261,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total transaction of $59,727.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 260,684 shares of company stock worth $9,351,737 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 284.1% in the 4th quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

