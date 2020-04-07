Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Lifted to “Buy” at Cfra

Cfra upgraded shares of Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Cfra currently has $31.00 target price on the social networking company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $38.00.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TWTR. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Twitter from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Pivotal Research reissued a buy rating and set a $44.50 price objective on shares of Twitter in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Twitter from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Guggenheim cut shares of Twitter from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Twitter from to and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.39.
Shares of NYSE:TWTR opened at $24.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.12. The stock has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.68. Twitter has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $45.85. The company has a quick ratio of 9.15, a current ratio of 9.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total transaction of $261,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total transaction of $59,727.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 260,684 shares of company stock worth $9,351,737 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 284.1% in the 4th quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.82% of the company’s stock.
Twitter Company Profile
Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.
