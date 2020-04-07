Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Price Target Cut to $60.00

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) had its price target cut by SunTrust Banks from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

VZ has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Cowen upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.16.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $56.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.46. Verizon Communications has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $62.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the cell phone carrier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VZ. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 812,579 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $43,658,000 after acquiring an additional 44,673 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 85,889 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 147,458 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $7,923,000 after acquiring an additional 8,347 shares during the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 348.1% during the 1st quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 22,944 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 17,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Independent Investors Inc. now owns 27,516 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

