Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) Given New $2.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Co

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Co from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an equal weight rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berry Petroleum from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Berry Petroleum from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Berry Petroleum from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Berry Petroleum from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Berry Petroleum from $12.00 to $4.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.59.

Shares of NASDAQ BRY opened at $2.26 on Friday. Berry Petroleum has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $13.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.58 million, a P/E ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Berry Petroleum had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $118.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Berry Petroleum will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 21.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Berry Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.56%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRY. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Berry Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Berry Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Berry Petroleum by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,222 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 12,685 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Berry Petroleum by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,232,287 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,679,000 after acquiring an additional 49,322 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Berry Petroleum by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,638 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,366 shares during the period. 99.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Berry Petroleum Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

