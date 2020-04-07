Citigroup Increases Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Price Target to $21.00

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on VIRT. Zacks Investment Research raised Virtu Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Compass Point raised Virtu Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered Virtu Financial from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Virtu Financial from to in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.19.

Shares of VIRT stock opened at $23.79 on Friday. Virtu Financial has a 1 year low of $14.94 and a 1 year high of $26.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of -45.75 and a beta of -0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.81 and its 200-day moving average is $17.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Virtu Financial had a positive return on equity of 13.98% and a negative net margin of 3.83%. The company had revenue of $257.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Virtu Financial will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.38%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Virtu Financial by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Virtu Financial by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Virtu Financial by 208.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Virtu Financial by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 428,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 65.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

