AT&T (NYSE:T) PT Lowered to $30.00 at SunTrust Banks

AT&T (NYSE:T) had its target price trimmed by SunTrust Banks from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on T. ValuEngine raised shares of AT&T from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Argus reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of AT&T from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AT&T from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. AT&T has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.79.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of T opened at $29.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. AT&T has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $39.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.76.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in AT&T by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,496,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,495,000 after purchasing an additional 422,207 shares in the last quarter. Bank OZK raised its holdings in AT&T by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 191,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,501,000 after purchasing an additional 10,327 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in AT&T by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 58,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 11,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management raised its holdings in AT&T by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 6,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. 56.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.