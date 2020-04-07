BP (NYSE:BP) Price Target Increased to $31.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

BP (NYSE:BP) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Co from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded BP from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Berenberg Bank downgraded BP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded BP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded BP from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. BP currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.66.

Shares of NYSE:BP opened at $25.05 on Friday. BP has a 1 year low of $15.51 and a 1 year high of $45.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.74 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.30.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. BP had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $71.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BP will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.06%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.75%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BP during the 4th quarter worth about $5,562,210,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of BP by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,078,342 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,066,696,000 after purchasing an additional 409,260 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of BP by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,721,009 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $291,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,803 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of BP by 100.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,670,092 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $138,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BP by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,708,627 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $102,223,000 after purchasing an additional 612,356 shares during the last quarter. 10.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

