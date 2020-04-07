Cfra Downgrades Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to Strong Sell

Cfra cut shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $11.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $28.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Nomura reissued a hold rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Stephens raised shares of Synchrony Financial from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays reissued a hold rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Synchrony Financial presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.09.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $15.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $38.18.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total transaction of $125,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,811 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,047.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 184,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 28.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 28,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 6,417 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 169.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,001,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,053,000 after purchasing an additional 630,077 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 422,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,231,000 after purchasing an additional 38,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.