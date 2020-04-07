Cfra Downgrades Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) to Hold

Cfra downgraded shares of Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $13.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $26.00.

MOS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Mosaic from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mosaic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Mosaic from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mosaic from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Mosaic from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mosaic currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.07.

NYSE MOS opened at $11.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -4.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.49. Mosaic has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $27.94.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.24). Mosaic had a positive return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mosaic will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James Calvin O’rourke purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.92 per share, with a total value of $178,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Bruce M. Bodine purchased 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.44 per share, for a total transaction of $68,420.00. Insiders bought a total of 27,500 shares of company stock worth $320,810 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 19.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,566,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $421,643,000 after buying an additional 3,296,438 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,103,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $412,120,000 after buying an additional 521,591 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mosaic during the fourth quarter worth $227,080,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Mosaic by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,344,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,298,000 after acquiring an additional 364,503 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mosaic by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,538,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,607,000 after acquiring an additional 133,625 shares during the period. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

