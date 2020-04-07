Argus Boosts DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) Price Target to $148.00

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) had its target price boosted by Argus from $130.00 to $148.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Monday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Monday, February 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $134.86.

Shares of DLR opened at $139.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $130.98 and a 200-day moving average of $125.40. The company has a market cap of $35.39 billion, a PE ratio of 59.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.17. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a one year low of $105.00 and a one year high of $143.61.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $787.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.98 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 18.07%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Analysts expect that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This is an increase from DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s payout ratio is presently 67.37%.

In related news, CEO A William Stein sold 25,000 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $3,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Christopher Sharp sold 382 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.90, for a total transaction of $46,183.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 3,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,719.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,960 shares of company stock worth $9,746,046 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DLR. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 202.5% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 6,537,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $782,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,376,547 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,161,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $977,260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637,334 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,221,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $625,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820,814 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 171.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,079,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $368,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 4th quarter valued at $218,399,000.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

