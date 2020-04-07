Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Taro Pharmaceutical Industries is engaged in the production, research and development, and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products, with a focus on generic products. In addition to the production of finished dosage form drugs, they also synthesize the pharmaceutical chemicals used in their production. Products are sold through wholesalers, generic drug distributors, drug store chains, mass merchandisers, HMOs, food stores, pharmacies and hospitals. “

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $110.00 to $94.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

NYSE TARO opened at $63.79 on Friday. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a twelve month low of $56.07 and a twelve month high of $109.42. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.13 and its 200 day moving average is $79.35.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.22. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 38.24%. The company had revenue of $147.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 1,941.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 11.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. It offers prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products focusing on primary areas, including topical creams and ointments, liquids, capsules, and tablets in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric, and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

