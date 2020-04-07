Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TrueBlue, Inc. is a leading provider of specialized workforce solutions, helping clients improve growth and performance by providing staffing, workforce management, and recruitment process outsourcing solutions. The company’s specialized workforce solutions meet clients’ needs for a reliable, efficient workforce in a wide variety of industries. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of Trueblue from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Trueblue from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Trueblue from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.33.

NYSE TBI opened at $13.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Trueblue has a 12-month low of $12.02 and a 12-month high of $25.75. The firm has a market cap of $504.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.79.

Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). Trueblue had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $591.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Trueblue will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Trueblue during the third quarter worth about $34,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Trueblue by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Trueblue by 0.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 63,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trueblue by 26.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 13,407 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Trueblue in the third quarter worth about $834,000. Institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Trueblue Company Profile

TrueBlue, Inc provides contingent staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, and contingent staffing management services in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries under the Labor Ready, CLP Resources, and Spartan Staffing brands.

