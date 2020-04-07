TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO) Shares Up 9.1%

Shares of TiVo Corp (NASDAQ:TIVO) shot up 9.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.83 and last traded at $6.80, 1,247,981 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 17% from the average session volume of 1,510,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.23.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TIVO. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of TiVo in a report on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub raised TiVo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. BWS Financial cut TiVo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut TiVo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.64. The company has a market capitalization of $794.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $175.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.70 million. TiVo had a positive return on equity of 4.65% and a negative net margin of 61.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts predict that TiVo Corp will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIVO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of TiVo by 4,130.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 5,659 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TiVo by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Havens Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TiVo in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Bluefin Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of TiVo by 170.1% in the 4th quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 14,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 35,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of TiVo in the 4th quarter worth $127,000. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TiVo Company Profile (NASDAQ:TIVO)

TiVo Corporation provides media and entertainment products for the consumer entertainment industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Product and Intellectual Property Licensing. The Product segment offers platform solutions, such as TiVo Service Platform, a cloud-based service that powers the TiVo Service client software, which operates on set-top boxes in consumer homes, as well as applications that operate on third party software platforms, such as iOS and Android; user experience solutions that allow service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guides for their customers, as well as to upgrade their programming features and services under the G-GUIDE brand; and CubiTV and TiVo Lite middleware solutions for pay TV service providers comprising cable, satellite, terrestrial, and telecommunications operators.

