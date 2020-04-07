Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tempur Sealy International, Inc. is involved in the development, manufacturing and marketing of bedding products primarily in North America and internationally. It provides mattresses, adjustable bases, pillows and other sleep and relaxation products. The company’s brand portfolio includes Tempur(R), Tempur-Pedic(R), Sealy(R), Sealy Posturepedic(R), Optimum(TM) and Stearns & Foster(R). Tempur Sealy International, Inc., formerly known as Tempur-Pedic International Inc., is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $110.00 to $65.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $105.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $89.18.

Shares of NYSE TPX opened at $40.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.83. Tempur Sealy International has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $100.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.20. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 70.68%. The firm had revenue of $871.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Arik W. Ruchim sold 1,098,834 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total transaction of $101,697,086.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David Montgomery sold 9,220 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total value of $922,553.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 251,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,160,487.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,108,166 shares of company stock worth $102,629,440 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 3rd quarter worth $430,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,132,000 after acquiring an additional 12,060 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter worth $540,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 9,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

