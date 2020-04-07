United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Cut to “Neutral” at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of United Rentals (NYSE:URI) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has price objective on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on URI. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $111.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $118.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $200.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of United Rentals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $133.17.

NYSE URI opened at $103.18 on Friday. United Rentals has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $170.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.83.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.38. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 42.34%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Rentals will post 19.43 EPS for the current year.

In other United Rentals news, Director Shiv Singh bought 600 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.53 per share, with a total value of $53,118.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,523 shares in the company, valued at $400,421.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its position in United Rentals by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,177,056 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $363,068,000 after buying an additional 98,420 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in United Rentals by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,193,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $199,088,000 after buying an additional 206,621 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in United Rentals by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,188,917 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $197,871,000 after buying an additional 26,480 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at $131,408,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in United Rentals by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 707,543 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,997,000 after buying an additional 152,492 shares during the period. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

