PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target Cut to

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its price target trimmed by DA Davidson from to in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded PVH from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PVH from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on PVH from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on PVH in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a market perform rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on PVH from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PVH currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.33.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $39.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.75. PVH has a fifty-two week low of $28.40 and a fifty-two week high of $134.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.99.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The textile maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.07. PVH had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that PVH will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 22nd were issued a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.57%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,505,374 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $894,340,000 after buying an additional 162,467 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,442,887 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $151,719,000 after buying an additional 9,044 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,277,946 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $134,261,000 after buying an additional 158,051 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in PVH during the 4th quarter valued at $134,185,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PVH by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,214,454 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $127,448,000 after purchasing an additional 77,866 shares in the last quarter. 99.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

