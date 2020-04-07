Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Stock Price Up 9.1%

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) shares traded up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.83 and last traded at $28.63, 36,031,863 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 9% from the average session volume of 33,026,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.23.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cfra raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.88.

The firm has a market capitalization of $107.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $19.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Charles W. Scharf purchased 173,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $4,963,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,075,720.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Noski purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.53 per share, for a total transaction of $590,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,059,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 579,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,181,000 after purchasing an additional 18,050 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 264.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,660,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,541,000 after purchasing an additional 7,736,141 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 22,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 20,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile (NYSE:WFC)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

