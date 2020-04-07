AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Stock Price Up 9.1%

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) rose 9.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.50 and last traded at $10.38, approximately 14,845,692 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 11,364,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.51.

AGNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. TheStreet raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $20.25 to $12.80 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.91.

The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.65.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.99 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 54.47% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a mar 19 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 16.3%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Botty Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 221,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,947,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

