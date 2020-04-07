Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc (NYSE:LDP) Trading 9.1% Higher

Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc (NYSE:LDP)’s stock price traded up 9.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.19 and last traded at $20.19, 200,946 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 47% from the average session volume of 136,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.50.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.26.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be issued a $0.156 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LDP. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc during the 4th quarter worth $96,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc by 414.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc during the 4th quarter worth $167,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc by 94.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc during the 4th quarter worth $202,000.

Cohen & Steers Ltd DrtnPrfrrd&IncmFndInc Company Profile (NYSE:LDP)

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund company. Its investment objective is high current income through investment in preferred and other income securities. The secondary investment objective is capital appreciation. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

