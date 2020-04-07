FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Trading Up 9%

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) shares were up 9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $41.90 and last traded at $41.36, approximately 5,157,836 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 4,639,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.95.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FE shares. Morgan Stanley raised FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. KeyCorp cut their target price on FirstEnergy from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays cut their target price on FirstEnergy from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Argus upgraded FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FirstEnergy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.90.

The stock has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.21 and a 200 day moving average of $47.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 8.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.47%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC now owns 12,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 184.3% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

About FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

