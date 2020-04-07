Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

ARGGY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

ARGGY opened at $2.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.71 and its 200-day moving average is $5.80. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 52-week low of $1.71 and a 52-week high of $13.90.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brands in the United Kingdom, the Americas, Rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It also engages in the sale of parts. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

