Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Schaeffler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Schaeffler from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Schaeffler from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Thursday, March 19th.

Get Schaeffler alerts:

OTCMKTS SCFLF opened at $5.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.25. Schaeffler has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $11.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $979.40 million, a PE ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.38.

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Schaeffler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schaeffler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.