Ero Copper Corp (TSE:ERO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ero Copper Corp (TSE:ERO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$17.81.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Pi Financial raised shares of Ero Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$19.25 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$19.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$21.50 to C$14.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$23.00 to C$14.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

TSE:ERO opened at C$10.88 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.93 and its 200-day moving average price is C$17.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.75. The company has a market cap of $931.60 million and a P/E ratio of 10.77. Ero Copper has a twelve month low of C$8.40 and a twelve month high of C$25.69.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver ores. Its principal property is the Vale do Curaçá Property located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil. The company also holds interests in the Boa Esperança Property located in the municipality of Tucumã, Pará State; and NX Gold Mine, which is located in the eastern portion of the State of Mato Grosso.

