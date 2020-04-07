Chromadex Corp (NASDAQ:CDXC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Chromadex Corp (NASDAQ:CDXC) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.00.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chromadex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Chromadex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chromadex in a research report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Chromadex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Chromadex in a report on Thursday, February 27th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chromadex by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 498,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 65,762 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chromadex during the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chromadex by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 6,805 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chromadex by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,159 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Chromadex by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 237,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 27,971 shares during the period. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Chromadex had a negative return on equity of 140.70% and a negative net margin of 69.44%. The business had revenue of $13.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.80 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chromadex will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Chromadex
ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) level used for healthy aging; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function.
