Chromadex Corp (NASDAQ:CDXC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Chromadex Corp (NASDAQ:CDXC) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chromadex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Chromadex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chromadex in a research report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Chromadex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Chromadex in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

Get Chromadex alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chromadex by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 498,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 65,762 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chromadex during the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chromadex by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 6,805 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chromadex by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,159 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Chromadex by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 237,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 27,971 shares during the period. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CDXC stock opened at $3.50 on Tuesday. Chromadex has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $4.95. The firm has a market cap of $206.28 million, a PE ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.41 and a 200-day moving average of $3.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Chromadex had a negative return on equity of 140.70% and a negative net margin of 69.44%. The business had revenue of $13.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.80 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chromadex will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chromadex

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) level used for healthy aging; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Chromadex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chromadex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.