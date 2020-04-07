Financial Comparison: Precision BioSciences (DTIL) & Its Peers

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ: DTIL) is one of 138 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Precision BioSciences to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Precision BioSciences alerts:

This table compares Precision BioSciences and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Precision BioSciences $22.24 million -$92.88 million -2.97 Precision BioSciences Competitors $750.93 million $136.04 million 3.07

Precision BioSciences’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Precision BioSciences. Precision BioSciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Precision BioSciences and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precision BioSciences -417.65% -66.96% -34.32% Precision BioSciences Competitors -4,761.72% -218.20% -37.86%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.3% of Precision BioSciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.8% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.2% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Precision BioSciences and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Precision BioSciences 0 1 7 0 2.88 Precision BioSciences Competitors 1304 3874 7844 356 2.54

Precision BioSciences presently has a consensus target price of $22.17, suggesting a potential upside of 290.95%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 47.48%. Given Precision BioSciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Precision BioSciences is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Precision BioSciences beats its peers on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Precision BioSciences

Precision BioSciences, Inc. operates as a genome editing company and develops therapeutic products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities. This segment develops PBCAR0191, is an allogeneic CAR T cell therapy targeting the tumor target CD19 for acute lymphoblastic leukemia and non-hodgkin lymphoma; and CD20, BCMA, and CLL-1, CAR T cell therapies targeting the tumor antigens. The Food segment develops food and nutrition products; and pre-breeding materials, a gene edited crop intermediate that could be integrated into breeding program and use in producing new crop varieties. The company has development and commercial license agreement with Shire Plc for research and development of individual T cell modifications; collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. to co-develop a product candidate to cure chronic Hepatitis B infection. Precision BioSciences, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Precision BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.