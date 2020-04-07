Head-To-Head Comparison: Protagenic Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:PTIX) vs. Artelo Biosciences (OTCMKTS:ARTL)

Protagenic Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:PTIX) and Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Protagenic Therapeutics and Artelo Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protagenic Therapeutics N/A N/A -448.47% Artelo Biosciences N/A -153.98% -111.15%

0.4% of Artelo Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 41.0% of Protagenic Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Protagenic Therapeutics and Artelo Biosciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protagenic Therapeutics N/A N/A -$2.56 million N/A N/A Artelo Biosciences N/A N/A -$2.17 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Protagenic Therapeutics and Artelo Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Protagenic Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Artelo Biosciences 0 0 1 0 3.00

Artelo Biosciences has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 791.86%. Given Artelo Biosciences’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Artelo Biosciences is more favorable than Protagenic Therapeutics.

Summary

Artelo Biosciences beats Protagenic Therapeutics on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Protagenic Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead drug candidate is PT00114, which is in clinical proof-of-concept studies for the treatment-resistant depression and/or post-traumatic stress disorder. The company is based in New York, New York.

Artelo Biosciences Company Profile

Artelo Biosciences, Inc., an ethical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, licensing, and commercializing cannabinoid therapeutic treatments. Its products pipeline includes ART12.11, a cannabidiol composition for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease, stroke, and rare/orphan diseases; ART26.12, an endocannabinoid transport protein (FABP5) inhibitor for the treatment of breast cancer, prostate cancer, and neuropathic and nociceptive pain; and ART27.13 for the treatment of cancer and cachexia. The company was formerly known as Reactive Medical, Inc. and changed its name to Artelo Biosciences, Inc. in April 2017. Artelo Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in La Jolla, California.

