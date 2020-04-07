Head-To-Head Contrast: LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) and WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC)

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) and WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LCNB and WesBanco’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LCNB $77.54 million 2.09 $18.91 million $1.46 8.56 WesBanco $600.97 million 2.57 $158.87 million $3.06 7.52

WesBanco has higher revenue and earnings than LCNB. WesBanco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LCNB, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

LCNB pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. WesBanco pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. LCNB pays out 49.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. WesBanco pays out 41.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. LCNB has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years and WesBanco has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for LCNB and WesBanco, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LCNB 0 1 0 0 2.00 WesBanco 0 3 3 0 2.50

WesBanco has a consensus target price of $39.00, suggesting a potential upside of 69.49%. Given WesBanco’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe WesBanco is more favorable than LCNB.

Risk & Volatility

LCNB has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WesBanco has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.2% of LCNB shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.8% of WesBanco shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.4% of LCNB shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of WesBanco shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares LCNB and WesBanco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LCNB 22.16% 8.44% 1.16% WesBanco 26.44% 7.82% 1.29%

Summary

WesBanco beats LCNB on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

LCNB Company Profile

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services in Ohio. The company's deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, Christmas and vacation club, money market deposit, lifetime checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, small business administration, and residential mortgage loans. The company also offers consumer loans, such as automobile, boat, home improvement, and personal loans. In addition, it provides trust administrative, estate settlement, and fiduciary services; and investment management services for trusts, agency accounts, individual retirement accounts, and foundations/endowments. Further, the company offers investment services and products, including financial needs analysis, mutual funds, securities trading, annuities, and life insurance; and security brokerage services. Additionally, it provides safe deposit boxes, night depositories, cashier's checks, bank-by-mail, ATMs, cash and transaction services, debit cards, wire transfers, electronic funds transfer, utility bill collections, notary public service, personal computer-based cash management services, telephone banking, PC Internet banking, mobile banking, and other services for individuals and businesses. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated through 35 offices, including a main office in Warren County; branch offices in Warren, Butler, Clinton, Clermont, Fayette, Franklin, Hamilton, Montgomery, Preble, and Ross Counties; a loan production office in Franklin County; and an operations center in Warren County, Ohio, as well as 38 ATMs. LCNB Corp. was founded in 1877 and is headquartered in Lebanon, Ohio.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc. operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc. that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans, including loans to purchase, construct, or refinance borrower's home; home equity lines of credit; installment loans to finance the purchases of automobiles, trucks, motorcycles, boats, and other recreational vehicles, as well as home equity installment loans, unsecured home improvement loans, and revolving lines of credit; and commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans. In addition, the company offers trust and investment services, as well as various investment products comprising mutual funds and annuities; and securities brokerage services. Further, WesBanco, Inc., through its non-banking subsidiaries, acts as an agency that specializes in property, casualty, life, and title insurance, as well as benefit plan sales and administration to personal and commercial clients; provides broker dealer and discount brokerage services; holds investment securities and loans; and holds and leases commercial real estate properties, as well as acts as an investment adviser to a family of mutual funds. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated through 209 branches and 202 ATMs in West Virginia, Ohio, western Pennsylvania, Kentucky, and southern Indiana, as well as 4 loan production offices in West Virginia, Ohio, and western Pennsylvania. WesBanco, Inc. was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Wheeling, West Virginia.

