Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) to Hold

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on owning premium-branded, select-service hotels in the upscale and upper midscale segments of the lodging industry. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on INN. ValuEngine downgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, Capital One Financial raised Summit Hotel Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.63.

Shares of NYSE:INN opened at $3.66 on Tuesday. Summit Hotel Properties has a 12-month low of $2.32 and a 12-month high of $12.63. The company has a market capitalization of $362.85 million, a PE ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Summit Hotel Properties had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $133.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Summit Hotel Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Summit Hotel Properties will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INN. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 13.1% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 122,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 14,264 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,242,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,357,000 after purchasing an additional 388,947 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,270,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,696,000 after purchasing an additional 153,523 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,272,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 443,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,469,000 after purchasing an additional 16,298 shares in the last quarter.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of April 18, 2019, the Company's portfolio consisted of 69 hotels with a total of 10,714 guestrooms located in 24 states.

