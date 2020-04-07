Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Independent Bank Group, Inc. is a bank holding company that conducts its business activities through its subsidiary, Independent Bank. The company offers personal and commercial banking services to businesses, professionals and individuals. Its services includes checking accounts, savings accounts, commercial real estate loans, interim construction loans, loans to professionals, residential first and second mortgage loans , loans to purchase cars, boats and other recreational vehicles. Independent Bank Group, Inc. is headquartered in McKinney, Texas. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James lowered Independent Bank Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Stephens raised Independent Bank Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. TheStreet lowered Independent Bank Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub lowered Independent Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Independent Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.33.

Shares of NASDAQ IBTX opened at $23.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $981.76 million, a P/E ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.81. Independent Bank Group has a 1 year low of $20.35 and a 1 year high of $63.16.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $146.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.55 million. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 26.36%. On average, research analysts predict that Independent Bank Group will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Independent Bank Group news, Director John Webb Jennings III bought 2,200 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.93 per share, for a total transaction of $120,846.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,471,300.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William E. Fair bought 5,700 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.07 per share, with a total value of $199,899.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 215,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,568,456.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 15,900 shares of company stock valued at $732,925 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,946 shares of the bank’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

