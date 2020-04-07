HANG SENG BK LT/S (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Apr 7th, 2020

HANG SENG BK LT/S (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HANG SENG BANK is a world-class financial institution and one of Hong Kong’s largest listed companies in terms of market capitalisation. In keeping with our name, which means ever-growing in Chinese, we are growing alongside our customers. “

Shares of OTCMKTS HSNGY opened at $17.27 on Tuesday. HANG SENG BK LT/S has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $27.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.43.

HANG SENG BK LT/S Company Profile

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprise, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other.

Featured Story: Current Ratio

