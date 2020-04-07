Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heartland Financial USA, Inc. is a multi-bank holding company operating through bank subsidiaries in the states of Iowa, Wisconsin, Illinois and New Mexico and a federal savings bank subsidiary in Iowa. The Bank Subsidiaries provide full-service retail banking. Deposit products include checking and other demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts and other time deposits. Loans include commercial and industrial, agricultural, real estate mortgage, consumer, home equity, credit cards and lines of credit. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

NASDAQ HTLF opened at $29.58 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.13. Heartland Financial USA has a one year low of $25.26 and a one year high of $51.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.30.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $140.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.70 million. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 23.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Heartland Financial USA will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Heartland Financial USA news, Chairman Lynn B. Fuller purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.70 per share, for a total transaction of $30,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 4,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,258.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTLF. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the 4th quarter worth $22,464,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the 4th quarter worth $6,704,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the 4th quarter worth $5,415,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,141,639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,785,000 after acquiring an additional 107,981 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 390,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,406,000 after acquiring an additional 107,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.75% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and other time deposits.

