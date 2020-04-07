Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N (NYSE:HNP) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N (NYSE:HNP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Huaneng Power Intl. develops, constructs, owns and operates large coal-fired power plants throughout China. They own and operate power plants located in Liaoning, Fujian, Hebei, Jiangsu and Guangdong. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CLSA cut shares of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of HNP opened at $13.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N has a 12 month low of $11.69 and a 12 month high of $25.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.51.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N in the 3rd quarter valued at about $334,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N by 275.1% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 66,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 48,649 shares during the period. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N Company Profile

Huaneng Power International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and Singapore. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

