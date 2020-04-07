Iclick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Iclick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $5.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.38% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited provides an online marketing technology platform. The Company offer digital marketing, data analysis, display solutions, software development and other services. iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited is based in HONG KONG. “

Get Iclick Interactive Asia Group alerts:

ICLK has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Iclick Interactive Asia Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.13.

ICLK opened at $4.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.55 and its 200 day moving average is $3.59. Iclick Interactive Asia Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.73 and a fifty-two week high of $5.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.11 million, a P/E ratio of -20.05 and a beta of 0.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in Iclick Interactive Asia Group in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $486,000. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Iclick Interactive Asia Group

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company offers mobile audience solutions, which are non-search engine marketing solutions designed to identify, engage, and activate audience on mobile apps, and monitor and measure the results of online marketing activities on such channels; and other solutions that focuses on identifying, engaging, and activating audience on non-mobile app content distribution channels comprising PC banner displays, PC video advertisements, and search engine marketing.

Further Reading: Front-End Load

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Iclick Interactive Asia Group (ICLK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Iclick Interactive Asia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iclick Interactive Asia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.