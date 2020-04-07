Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “INTREPID POTASH, Inc. is the largest producer of potash in the U.S. and is dedicated to the production and marketing of potash and langbeinite, another mineral containing potassium. Intrepid owns five active potash production facilities — three in New Mexico and two in Utah “

Get Intrepid Potash alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on IPI. ValuEngine lowered shares of Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Intrepid Potash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

Shares of NYSE:IPI opened at $0.71 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Intrepid Potash has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $3.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.13 million, a PE ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.85.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $39.27 million for the quarter. Intrepid Potash had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 3.17%. On average, analysts anticipate that Intrepid Potash will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Intrepid Potash by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,281,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after buying an additional 38,166 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Intrepid Potash by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 558,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 97,634 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Intrepid Potash by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 189,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 70,063 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Intrepid Potash by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 114,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 37,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Intrepid Potash in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

About Intrepid Potash

Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intrepid Potash (IPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intrepid Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrepid Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.