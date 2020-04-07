Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ingredion Incorporated is an ingredients solutions provider specializing in nature-based sweeteners, starches and nutrition ingredients. The Company serves diverse sectors in food, beverage, brewing, pharmaceuticals and other industries. Its sweetener products include dextrose, glucose, polyols, HFCS and Maltodextrin. The Company’s nutrition solutions include prebiotic fibers, resistant starch, soluble fibers and Inulin fibers. Its starch-based products include both industrial and food-grade starches. Ingredion Incorporated, formerly known as Corn Products International, Inc., is headquartered in Chicago. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on INGR. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ingredion from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Ingredion from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Stephens increased their target price on Ingredion from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $79.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut Ingredion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.17.

Ingredion stock opened at $80.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.79. Ingredion has a fifty-two week low of $59.11 and a fifty-two week high of $99.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ingredion will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INGR. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 4.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 42.1% during the first quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 101,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,692,000 after purchasing an additional 30,170 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the fourth quarter worth about $68,271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

