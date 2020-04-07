Critical Comparison: Inventergy Global (OTCMKTS:INVT) vs. Centurylink (OTCMKTS:CTL)

Inventergy Global (OTCMKTS:INVT) and Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Inventergy Global alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Inventergy Global and Centurylink, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inventergy Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Centurylink 6 3 2 0 1.64

Centurylink has a consensus target price of $10.78, suggesting a potential upside of 14.32%. Given Centurylink’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Centurylink is more favorable than Inventergy Global.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Inventergy Global and Centurylink’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inventergy Global N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Centurylink $22.40 billion 0.46 -$5.27 billion $1.32 7.14

Inventergy Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Centurylink.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.9% of Centurylink shares are held by institutional investors. 24.6% of Inventergy Global shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Centurylink shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Inventergy Global has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Centurylink has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Inventergy Global and Centurylink’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inventergy Global N/A N/A N/A Centurylink -23.52% 10.36% 2.18%

Summary

Centurylink beats Inventergy Global on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inventergy Global

Inventergy Global, Inc., an intellectual property (IP) investment and licensing company, engages in identifying, acquiring, and licensing patented technologies of various technology and small companies. The company acquires portfolios in the telecommunications industry primarily in core network infrastructure and mobile broadband communications segments. Inventergy Global, Inc. is headquartered in Campbell, California.

About Centurylink

CenturyLink, Inc. provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services. The company also provides broadband services, which allow customers to connect to the Internet through their existing telephone lines or fiber-optic cables; private line services for transmission of data between sites; wavelength services; and colocation and data center services, such as hosting, cloud, and managed solutions. In addition, it offers network management, installation and maintenance of data equipment, and building of fiber-optic broadband networks; professional services; and network security services, as well as sells equipment. Further, the company offers voice services; voice over IP services; and managed services comprising network, hosting, cloud, and information technology services, as well as leases and subleases space in its office buildings, warehouses, and other properties. As of December 31, 2018, it served approximately 4.8 million broadband subscribers. CenturyLink, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is based in Monroe, Louisiana.

Receive News & Ratings for Inventergy Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inventergy Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.