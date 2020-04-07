International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “International Money Express Inc. offer wire transfer and other processing services to customers through network of sending and paying agents located primarily in the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico as well as throughout Latin America. International Money Express Inc., formerly known as FinTech Acquisition Corp. II, is headquartered in Miami, Florida. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded International Money Express from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on International Money Express from $14.50 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. JMP Securities downgraded International Money Express from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. BidaskClub raised International Money Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on International Money Express from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.79.

Shares of International Money Express stock opened at $8.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $300.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. International Money Express has a 52-week low of $6.46 and a 52-week high of $16.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.10.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). International Money Express had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The company had revenue of $83.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Money Express will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMXI. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 224,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 53,656 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Money Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 93,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of International Money Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. 59.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services.

