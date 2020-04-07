Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Investors Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Investors Savings Bank, which provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company generates deposits and originates loans. The company operates from its corporate headquarters in Short Hills, New Jersey, and fifty-three branch offices located in Essex, Hunterdon, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Somerset, Union and Warren Counties, New Jersey. The Bank is engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the public through its branch network and borrowing funds in the wholesale markets to originate loans and to invest in securities. It originates mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate and consumer loans, the majority of which are home equity loans and home equity lines of credit. “

ISBC has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISBC opened at $7.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.33. Investors Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.31 and a twelve month high of $12.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.14.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 17.88%. The business had revenue of $189.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Analysts expect that Investors Bancorp will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISBC. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 1.2% during the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 93,209 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Investors Bancorp by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 359,381 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Investors Bancorp by 32.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 973,544 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $11,059,000 after purchasing an additional 238,243 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Investors Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new position in Investors Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and cash surrender value lending on life insurance contracts; and one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate.

