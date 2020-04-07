Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) Trading Up 8.9%

Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) was up 8.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $37.43 and last traded at $35.15, approximately 2,814,761 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 105% from the average daily volume of 1,375,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.27.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Regency Centers from $72.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup downgraded Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut Regency Centers from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.36.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.38.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). Regency Centers had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $280.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Regency Centers Corp will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 16.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,919,000 after acquiring an additional 31,040 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 0.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 77,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,366,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 3.7% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,326,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $856,602,000 after acquiring an additional 269,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Regency Centers in the third quarter worth $856,000. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

